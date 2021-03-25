Menu

Politics

Ontario ‘disappointed’ with Supreme Court ruling Canada’s carbon price constitutional

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says increase in federal carbon pricing will be ‘the worst thing you could ever see’' Doug Ford says increase in federal carbon pricing will be ‘the worst thing you could ever see’
WATCH ABOVE (December 2020): Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted on Friday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that his administration would increase the carbon tax until it hits $170 a tonne in 2030, stating that it will come “on the backs of hard-working people.” Ford said it would be “the worst thing you could ever see.” – Dec 11, 2020

TORONTO — Ontario’s environment minister says the province is “disappointed” by the Supreme Court’s ruling that the federal carbon price is constitutional.

Jeff Yurek says the province will respect the ruling but did not say if Ontario will now implement its own carbon price to meet federal standards.

Read more: Canada’s carbon price is constitutional, Supreme Court rules

The minister says the province will continue to work with the federal government and expects to have more to say on the issue by the summer.

Ontario was one of three provinces challenging the federal carbon price in court.

Read more: Court ruling on federal carbon price both clarifying and worrying, says expert

Premier Doug Ford vowed to fight the federal carbon price with all tools available to the government and projected the battle would cost Ontario taxpayers $30 million.

Canada implemented the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act in 2019, setting a minimum price on carbon emissions in provinces that don’t have equivalent provincial prices.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
