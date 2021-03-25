Canada’s carbon tax is constitutional, Supreme Court rules

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday has given the federal government the constitutional green light to impose a carbon tax on the provinces.

The decision was the culmination of years of disputes between some provinces and the federal government over the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA). The law, which was introduced in 2018, laid out a national framework for pricing carbon – one that applies to everyday consumers as well as industrial emitters.

In a split decision, the judges on the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) found that climate change poses a real, serious threat to the world — one that’s serious enough to allow the federal government to step on some provincial toes.

“The (Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act) is constitutional,” wrote Chief Justice Richard Wagner in the decision.

“Although this restriction may interfere with a province’s preferred balance between economic and environmental considerations, it is necessary to consider the interests that would be harmed — owing to irreversible consequences for the environment, for human health and safety, and for the economy — if Parliament were unable to constitutionally address the matter at a national level.”

The Act details a minimum set of standards for pricing carbon, leaving provinces free to establish their own policies beyond that initial threshold. However, if those provincial policies don’t meet the standards set out in the federal law, Ottawa slaps its federal carbon tax on the province.

This is known as the “backstop.”

Multiple provinces have balked at the prospect of the federal government imposing this backstop, claiming that such a move would trample on their provincial jurisdiction. That’s exactly the issue that Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan had front of mind as they brought the question of constitutionality before their appeal courts.

