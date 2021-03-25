Menu

Crime

‘Safe mode’ lifted at Ottawa’s Paul-Desmarais high school after reports of armed person in the area

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 1:49 pm
Ottawa police say a school in the west end went into 'safe mode' on Thursday afternoon amid reports of a possible armed individual. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a school in the west end went into 'safe mode' on Thursday afternoon amid reports of a possible armed individual. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A west-end Ottawa school has resumed normal activities after a brief concern over reports an individual possibly armed with a gun was in the area.

Ottawa police tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday that they received reports of a possible armed individual in the 5300 block of Abbott Street East.

The Paul Desmarais French Catholic high school went into “safe mode” during the incident.

Police said in an update roughly 10 minutes later that officers on scene had spoken with a witness and did not locate any suspicious individuals in the area.

“No threat” was found, an OPS spokesperson confirmed.

Trending Stories

The incident was declared over at 12:45 p.m. but police said they were still investigating.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est sent a letter to parents in French informing them that “safe mode” had been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fortunately, everything is under control and school activities have resumed,” the letter read.

