83-year-old Seeley’s Bay man killed in crash north of Gananoque

OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a Seeley’s Bay man dead.
According to police, on Tuesday, just before 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Highway 32 at Hetu Road after witnesses reported a vehicle leaving the roadway.
Police say the car struck a culvert in the east ditch and the vehicle caught fire.
Trending Stories
Wednesday, OPP identified the lone person inside the vehicle as 83-year-old Roy Goodrich.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP are still investigating the crash, and a post-mortem is currently underway.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments