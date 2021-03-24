83-year-old Seeley’s Bay man killed in crash north of Gananoque

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a Seeley’s Bay man dead.

According to police, on Tuesday, just before 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Highway 32 at Hetu Road after witnesses reported a vehicle leaving the roadway.

Police say the car struck a culvert in the east ditch and the vehicle caught fire.

Wednesday, OPP identified the lone person inside the vehicle as 83-year-old Roy Goodrich.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP are still investigating the crash, and a post-mortem is currently underway.

