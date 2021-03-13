Menu

Canada

Fatal four-vehicle collision on 401 near Kingston leaves 20-year-old dead

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted March 13, 2021 6:02 pm
OPP say investigations are ongoing for the cause of a four-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Kingston man, and seriously injured a 47-year-old man.
OPP say investigations are ongoing for the cause of a four-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Kingston man, and seriously injured a 47-year-old man. OPP

An investigation is underway into a four-vehicle collision that left a 20-year-old man dead and a 47-year-old man seriously injured.

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says that they responded to a multi-vehicle collision eastbound on Highway 401 near Kingston at 4:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Police have identified Brady Perkins from Kingston as the deceased.

The 47-year-old man was transported to hospital — there are currently no updates on his condition.

Read more: Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge: police

All four vehicles involved — a tractor trailer, an SUV, a pick-up truck and a passenger car — have been moved, and all lanes of the 401 have since been re-opened.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

PoliceOPPKingstonCar AccidentFatalityeastbound#collision#Highway401

