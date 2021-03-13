Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge, Ont., late Friday.

Police said officers were called to the scene on Regional Road 39, west of Concession Road 3, shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said a vehicle driving eastbound left the road and struck a tree, trapping the victim inside.

Officers said a 32-year-old man, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520.

