Canada

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said they were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m.
Police said they were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge, Ont., late Friday.

Police said officers were called to the scene on Regional Road 39, west of Concession Road 3, shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said a vehicle driving eastbound left the road and struck a tree, trapping the victim inside.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating fiery Whitby collision involving stolen police cruiser

Officers said a 32-year-old man, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520.

Fatal Crash, durham region, Durham, Durham Regional Police, Uxbridge, Durham Police, Single Vehicle Crash, Durham Region Crash, Uxbridge Crash, Regional Road 39, Uxbridge Collision

