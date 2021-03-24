Active COVID-19 cases confirmed at 5 more TVDSB schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board says active cases of COVID-19 have been identified at five of its schools on Tuesday.

The board says the cases were confirmed by local public health officials at three elementary schools and two secondary schools: Glen Cairn P.S. in London, Harrisfield P.S. in Ingersoll, Parkview P.S. in Komoka, Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock, and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute in Strathroy.

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute has two active cases, while the other schools have one active case each, according to the TVDSB’s COVID-19 alerts page.

“Thames Valley wishes to assure the community that all staff, parents and guardians of the school community were immediately notified,” the board said in a statement.

“The schools will remain open.”

The board says that the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health will be identifying close contacts of cases within their jurisdictions and following up to provide specific testing advice.

“If you do not receive a letter from Thames Valley indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk,” the board adds.

The TVDSB says it is following all health and safety protocols recommended by local public health units and the Ministry of Education.

