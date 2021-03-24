Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Active COVID-19 cases confirmed at 5 more TVDSB schools

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2021 7:50 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

The Thames Valley District School Board says active cases of COVID-19 have been identified at five of its schools on Tuesday.

The board says the cases were confirmed by local public health officials at three elementary schools and two secondary schools: Glen Cairn P.S. in London, Harrisfield P.S. in Ingersoll, Parkview P.S. in Komoka, Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock, and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute in Strathroy.

Read more: COVID-19: 22 new cases in London-Middlesex; 16 patients in hospital, LHSC says

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute has two active cases, while the other schools have one active case each, according to the TVDSB’s COVID-19 alerts page.

“Thames Valley wishes to assure the community that all staff, parents and guardians of the school community were immediately notified,” the board said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The schools will remain open.”

Read more: Hamilton schools reporting 57 COVID-19 cases over 3 days

The board says that the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health will be identifying close contacts of cases within their jurisdictions and following up to provide specific testing advice.

“If you do not receive a letter from Thames Valley indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk,” the board adds.

The TVDSB says it is following all health and safety protocols recommended by local public health units and the Ministry of Education.

Click to play video: 'Educator urges parents to enrol their children in kindergarten' Educator urges parents to enrol their children in kindergarten
Educator urges parents to enrol their children in kindergarten
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCOVIDThames Valley District School BoardTVDSBSchool Cases

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers