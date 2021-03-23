Menu

Crime

Youth charged with murder of Calgary officer gets more time to hire lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
A judge has given a young man accused of killing a Calgary police officer in a hit-and-run another two weeks to retain a lawyer for a trial. View image in full screen
A judge has given a young man accused of killing a Calgary police officer in a hit-and-run another two weeks to retain a lawyer for a trial. Global News

A judge has given a young man accused of killing a Calgary police officer in a hit-and-run another two weeks to retain a lawyer for a trial.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 when he was charged, can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: Bail denied for teen accused of killing Calgary police officer

He is charged with first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who had tried to pull over an SUV because its plates didn’t match its registration.

Police have said Harnett was dragged by the SUV before he was hit by another vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police look for witness in Sgt. Harnett homicide' Calgary police look for witness in Sgt. Harnett homicide
Calgary police look for witness in Sgt. Harnett homicide – Feb 1, 2021

The accused was allegedly driving the SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

A lawyer has told court that he is waiting for the man to raise the necessary money to retain his services.

Read more: Family of slain Calgary police officer says he ‘loved life,’ embraced Alberta as home

The accused is to be back in court April 12.

A co-accused in the case, who was allegedly a passenger is the SUV, also faces a charge of first-degree murder.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSgt. Andrew HarnettCalgary Police officer killedSgt. Andrew Harnett deathCalgary police officer killed murder chargeSgt. Andrew Harnett murder chargeYouth charged with murder Sgt. Andrew Harnett

