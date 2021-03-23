Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after stealing two cop cars while fleeing police in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stealing a police cruiser in the Quebec City area — but not before authorities say he briefly stole a second police vehicle during his getaway attempt.

Quebec provincial police say they received a call from Lévis police at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, asking for help to locate one of the force’s vehicles that had been stolen during an operation.

Read more: Quebec police watchdog investigating after pedestrian struck, killed during Montreal pursuit

Police located the suspect driving down the highway and tried to use a spike strip to puncture the car’s tires.

After the driver avoided the initial device, swerving into a concrete barrier, additional spike strips eventually brought the car to a halt about an hour after the incident began.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man on mobility scooter leads police on low-speed chase in New Zealand

At that point, police say the suspect resisted arrest, assaulted an officer and briefly seized control of a second police vehicle, this one belonging to provincial police.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was stopped shortly afterwards and taken to hospital for evaluation, while two officers who were hurt during the operation were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is being detained in hospital. He is expected to appear in court via telephone on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec said he faces several charges including robbery of a vehicle, break and enter, assault, attempted robbery of a vehicle, as well as dangerous driving and fleeing.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

Click to play video: 'Police catch pig with garbage can after 45 minute pursuit' Police catch pig with garbage can after 45 minute pursuit
Police catch pig with garbage can after 45 minute pursuit – Apr 20, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sureté du QuébecSQPolice ChaseQuebec policeLevisPolice CruiserLevis policeStolen Police Car

