Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating after pedestrian struck, killed during Montreal pursuit

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
The BEI is investigating after a 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle fleeing police. Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
The BEI is investigating after a 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle fleeing police. Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des inquêtes indépendentes (BEI), is investigating after a 79-year-old woman was killed during a police operation in Montreal Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary information reported to the BEI suggests the incident began during a police radar operation when a vehicle was reportedly caught speeding.

According to the BEI,  an officer is said to have signaled to the driver to stop.

Read more: Watchdog investigates after Montreal police discover 65-year-old woman dead inside her home

The driver, however, failed to stop prompting the officer to get into his police cruiser in a bid to catch up.

The fleeing motorist then accelerated and lost control of the vehicle, fatally striking the pedestrian.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her' Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her
Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her – Feb 21, 2021

The BEI says the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Montreal police officers noted — after the fact — that the vehicle involved in the collision had been reported stolen.

Read more: Quebec provincial police officer convicted of dangerous driving in boy’s death loses appeal

Six investigators with the BEI have been tasked to look into the incident and verify the accuracy of the above statements.

The BEI investigates whenever a person, other than a police officer on duty, dies or suffers a serious injury during a police intervention or while in police custody.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecMontreal PoliceSPVMPolice WatchdogRivière-des-PrairiesQuebec Police WatchdogRDPpolice operation

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers