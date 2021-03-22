Sales for outdoor activity gear higher than last spring, according to Regina stores

Send this page to someone via email

Regina residents aren’t being picky with choosing how to get outside this spring, according to local sporting goods stores.

According to Cabela’s general manager Dan Langford, gear for all outdoor activities has been flying off the shelves — even more than last year.

“Last year when everybody got outside, outdoor goods became a challenge to get your hands on,” said Langford.

“What we’re seeing this year is people are shopping earlier than they ever have in the past, so that they can make sure they can get the products they need to have fun outside.”

Bikes at Western Cycle Source for Sports are being pre-sold before they even hit the shelves, with manufacturers working to recover from the shortages of last year.

“In the past, we’ve probably sold 40 to 50 bikes in one day, which is quite a lot,” said sales manager Bert Seidel.

“Right now I wish I would have those numbers, but unfortunately we don’t have the stock levels here to fulfill that.”

In addition to experiencing a spike in demand for new bikes, Seidel also said there is an increase in the number of people hoping to get older bikes fixed.

Currently, the wait for a full spring tune-up is approximately two to three weeks.

“We’ve stocked up our shelves with most common repair parts and whatnot, but still, the demand is high.”

Shoppers are being encouraged to shop early and put down deposits when able.

For those wanting to score gear for camping and other spring/summer activities, Langford feels speed is key when it comes to purchasing.

“The global supply chain has continued to have its challenges, so with the early sales there will be challenges,” he explained.

“We are encouraging our customers that when they find something that they like, they should probably make their purchase at that time.”

