No new COVID-19 deaths; 123 more presumptive variant cases in Saskatchewan

The provincial government says 123 more presumptive COVID-19 variant cases have been detected in Saskatchewan.

In addition to the 156 variant of concern (VOC) confirmed cases, government officials said on Monday there are 748 presumptive cases which are reported in the far north east (1), Saskatoon (18), central east (8), Regina (640), south central (42) and south east (39) zones, according to a press release.

Public health officials said there were 205 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 31,842. The new seven-day average of daily cases is up from 146 on March 21 to 159.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 143 patients with COVID-19 — 115 are receiving inpatient care and 28 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,476 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 29,948 following 176 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,814 COVID-19 tests were performed on March 21. To date, 633,275 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 144,171 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

The government said the Public Health Agency of Canada determined on Monday that the four Pfizer thermal shippers reported damaged over the weekend are not damaged, and the 5,850 vaccine doses will be delivered to Saskatchewan this week as scheduled.

There have been 418 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

