COVID: Tk’emlups RCMP Detachment break up rural festival over superspreader concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Tk’emlups RCMP Detachment, part of the Kamloops detachment, is now investigating a rural camping and music event that took place Friday night.

Officers were called to a campground 13-kilometres up the Tranquille Criss Creek Road, northwest of Kamloops, after receiving a complaint.

When officers arrived, they said they found approximately 200 people camping in motorhomes, trailers, tents and a small ‘stage’ was set up with loud music playing.

Police said the officers attempted to speak to several campers to identify the organizer of the event, but there was very little cooperation.

“These types of events are disheartening and put our frontline officers and those in attendance at great risk to COVID-19,” S/Sgt Bill Wallace, NCO in charge of the Tk’emlups Detachment said in a release.

“If this turns out to be a superspreader event, these attendees could be potentially bringing COVID 19 home to their parent or grandparent, having devastating results.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Port Moody pub superspreader outbreak contact tracing Port Moody pub superspreader outbreak contact tracing – Mar 3, 2021

The organizer of this event has not yet been identified, but police said that person or persons could face fines under the current Emergency Program Act.

Organizers of similar events in the past in B.C. have received a $2,300 ticket.

If anyone has any information regarding this event or is able to identify the organizer, you are asked to contact the Tk’emlups RCMP at (250) 314-1800.