This poster shows how a B.C. pub trivia night turned into a COVID-19 superspreader event

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have released an infographic that illustrates how a trivia night at a pub turned into a COVID-19 superspreader event.

The poster details the chains of transmission that led to multiple COVID-19 cases and nearly 300 people in self-isolation.

One person with COVID-19 attended a trivia night at a pub in the Fraser Health region.

2:56 Fraser Health releases new posters about COVID-19 transmission Fraser Health releases new posters about COVID-19 transmission – Nov 11, 2020

From there, 24 customers and four staff members who were at the pub that night tested positive for the coronavirus. The poster shows 10 more cases linked to people in close contact with someone from the trivia night.

Story continues below advertisement

A school staff member tested positive after coming into contact with a staff member who attended the pub, which led an entire class to have to self-isolate.

In addition, two daycare workers who attended the trivia night tested positive for the virus. Twenty-seven people tested positive for the coronavirus as a result of transmission at the daycare and 15 close contacts of people at the daycare also tested positive.

2:08 B.C. father says rapid testing needed after toddler caught COVID-19 at daycare B.C. father says rapid testing needed after toddler caught COVID-19 at daycare – Feb 20, 2021

There were eight exposures at workplaces — including two industrial sites, two offices, a restaurant and a store — after people who attended the pub went to work sick.

All told, 296 people had to self-isolate due to exposure to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health issued a similar series of infographics last November to give clear examples of how the virus can spread.

Last month, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that 40 per cent of exposures at the time were linked to gatherings.

“We in public health cannot be everywhere,” Henry said. “We can’t be in every pub or a restaurant or business or every place all at the same time. We need to hold each other accountable right now.”

— With files from Amy Judd