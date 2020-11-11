These posters show how a wedding, fitness class and worksite became superspreader events in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

As Fraser Health continues to be the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis in B.C., health officials in the region have released a series of posters that illustrate the chains of transmission that flow from superspreader events.

The posters are based on real cases in the region and aim to help people visualize how the coronavirus can spread, according to Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee.

“I think what we find are well-intentioned actions can lead to some devastating impacts,” Lee said.

“We thought that with these infographics, we can easily tell the story of some of those activities that can lead to significant impacts with COVID, whether it’s a fitness centre, group activity that’s related to it, or worksite or attending a private gathering.”

Courtesy: Fraser Health.

The first graphic starts with a test-positive case attending a wedding. Fifteen of the 50 people in attendance later contracted COVID-19. From there, one family business was hit with five cases of COVID-19. It also led to an outbreak at a long-term care home where 81 residents had to self-isolate in their rooms. Ten households had someone test positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing 37 people to self-isolate. All told, the wedding was linked to one COVID-19 death and three hospitalizations.

Courtesy: Fraser Health.

Another poster starts with 67 infections stemming from a test-positive case attending a group fitness class.

That led to six school exposures and 180 people forced to self-isolate. Thirty-seven more people tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with the 67 cases from the fitness class. Those 37 cases led to another seven cases linked to a games night.

Four people tested positive at a correctional facility after coming into contact with the 67 cases. As a result, 80 workers had to self-isolate and not go to work.

In total, three people were hospitalized.

A recent public health order in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions that included a halt to indoor group fitness activities like yoga and spin classes.

Courtesy: Fraser Health.

A third poster shows how 48 cases at an industrial worksite sparked a chain of events that resulted in four other worksite put at risk and one person being hospitalized.

