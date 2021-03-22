Will Alberta further ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday?

Send this page to someone via email

It’s expected Albertans will find out Monday if the province will be moving forward to Step 3 of a government plan to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Step 3 is based on a benchmark of Alberta having fewer than 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations and declining.

As of Sunday, the provincial government was reporting 5,971 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 282 people being cared for in hospital, including 47 people in intensive care.

Alberta has been in Step 2 of the government’s “path forward” plan since March 1.

Should the province move forward to Step 3 on Monday, Albertans could see the potential easing of restrictions in the following areas:

adult team sports

casinos, racing centres and bingo halls

further easing of youth sport and recreation activities

indoor social gatherings, with restrictions

indoor seated events (movie theatres and auditoria)

museums, art galleries, zoos, interpretive centres

places of worship

If Jason Kenney’s UCP government announces on Monday that restrictions will in fact be eased, it will be at least another three weeks before Albertans would learn if they are then able to move to Step 4.

Step 4 includes the potential easing of restrictions around amusement parks, festivals, indoor concerts, sporting events, weddings and receptions. It would also see an end to a requirement that employees work from home unless their employer requires their physical presence.