Canada

Will Alberta further ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday?

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta could be eased Monday' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta could be eased Monday
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet will meet on Monday to determine if the province’s current COVID-19 restrictions should be further eased. Sarah Offin has details.

It’s expected Albertans will find out Monday if the province will be moving forward to Step 3 of a government plan to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Step 3 is based on a benchmark of Alberta having fewer than 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations and declining.

As of Sunday, the provincial government was reporting 5,971 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 282 people being cared for in hospital, including 47 people in intensive care.

Read more: Alberta reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Sunday

Alberta has been in Step 2 of the government’s “path forward” plan since March 1.

Should the province move forward to Step 3 on Monday, Albertans could see the potential easing of restrictions in the following areas:

  • adult team sports
  • casinos, racing centres and bingo halls
  • further easing of youth sport and recreation activities
  • indoor social gatherings, with restrictions
  • indoor seated events (movie theatres and auditoria)
  • museums, art galleries, zoos, interpretive centres
  • places of worship

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta doctors warn against further easing of restrictions

If Jason Kenney’s UCP government announces on Monday that restrictions will in fact be eased, it will be at least another three weeks before Albertans would learn if they are then able to move to Step 4.

Step 4 includes the potential easing of restrictions around amusement parks, festivals, indoor concerts, sporting events, weddings and receptions. It would also see an end to a requirement that employees work from home unless their employer requires their physical presence.

