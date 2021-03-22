Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 22

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Mississauga elementary school closes due to COVID-19 cases

René-Lamoureux Catholic Elementary School says it will be closed from Monday, March 22 until April 6 due to COVID-19.

According to its website, one student tested positive for coronavirus on March 18, two students on March 17 and another student on March 14.

The decision to close the Mississauga elementary school was made by Peel Public Health and the Csc MonAvenir Catholic School Board.

Ontarians 75 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccines online

Ontario residents who are 75 or older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccines through the government’s online system starting Monday.

People in that age group were initially set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province announced last week it was moving up the date, saying vaccinations are ahead of schedule.

Also starting today, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,699 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of those:

500 were in Toronto

318 were in Peel Region

155 were in York Region

79 were in Durham Region

57 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,699 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 330,573.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,244 as three more deaths were recorded — the lowest number of deaths in a single-day since October.

Resolved cases increased by 1,175 from the previous day. The government said 31,089 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, the provincial government reported administering 1,553,040 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 31,335 in the last day. There are 299,297 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) mutations.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 1,340 variant cases, which is up by 53 since yesterday, 48 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by one, and 36 P.1 variant cases which is unchanged, that have been detected so far in the province.

The cumulative case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 13,228, an increase of 597, the government indicated.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 56 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 12 active cases among long-term care residents and 110 active cases among staff — up by one and up by nine, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 11,025 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 140 more cases in the last day — 120 student cases, 19 staff cases and one individual was not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 921 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Forty-four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,195 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 29 (17 new child cases and 12 staff cases). Out of 5,275 child care centres in Ontario, 212 currently have cases and 52 centres are closed.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

