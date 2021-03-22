Menu

Health

Pharmacies in Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots next to offer vaccines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Booking for COVID-19 vaccinations now available for Ontarians 75 and older' Booking for COVID-19 vaccinations now available for Ontarians 75 and older
WATCH ABOVE: Some Ontario seniors who are 75 years and older are now able to book appointments for their COVID-19 vaccinations on the Ontario government website. Kamil Karamali has more.

TORONTO — Ontario’s solicitor general says pharmacies in virus hot spots will be next to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to people aged 60 and older.

Sylvia Jones says Peel Region will be “absolutely” prioritized next for the pharmacy vaccine program based on high rates of COVID-19 there.

A pilot offering Oxford-AstraZeneca shots started this month in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor pharmacies and it’s expected to expand to 700 sites over the next few weeks.

Read more: COVID-19 hotspots should get larger allotment of vaccines, Mississauga mayor says

Jones says the expansion depends on supply and the exact sites are being determined with the Ontario Pharmacists Association, looking at health units with higher COVID-19 positivity rates.

The government has been criticized for passing over hot spot neighbourhoods and regions in the initial pharmacy pilot.

Jones says hot spots weren’t forgotten but the province was limited by vaccine supply and the April 2 expiry date for the first doses.

Click to play video: 'Massive lines for COVID-19 vaccine at east Toronto pharmacy' Massive lines for COVID-19 vaccine at east Toronto pharmacy
Massive lines for COVID-19 vaccine at east Toronto pharmacy – Mar 11, 2021
