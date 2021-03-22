Menu

Health

Ontarians 75 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccines online

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2021 6:10 am
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario residents who are 75 and older will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine using the province’s portal as of Monday. Shallima Maharaj reports.

TORONTO — Ontario residents who are 75 or older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccines through the government’s online system starting today.

People in that age group were initially set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province announced last week it was moving up the date, saying vaccinations are ahead of schedule.

Also starting today, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older.

Meanwhile, a number of regions are moving to different restriction levels in the province’s colour-coded pandemic framework.

The Brant, Chatham-Kent and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions are now in the red zone — the second-most restrictive.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is now in orange, and four others — Timiskaming, Porcupine, North Bay Parry Sound and Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington — are in yellow.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
