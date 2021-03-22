Ontario reports nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,699 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 330,573.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s which saw 1,791 new infections. On Saturday, 1829 new cases were recorded and 1,745 on Friday.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 500 cases were recorded in Toronto, 318 in Peel Region, 155 in York Region, 114 in Hamilton, 85 in Ottawa and 79 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,244 as three more deaths were recorded — the lowest number of deaths in a single-day since October.

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) mutations.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 1,340 variant cases, which is up by 53 since yesterday, 48 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by one, and 36 P.1 variant cases which is unchanged, that have been detected so far in the province.

The cumulative case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 13,228, an increase of 597, the government indicated.

Meanwhile, 308,578 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 93 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,175 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 14,751— up from the previous day when it was at 14,230, and is up from March 15 when it was at 12,528. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The government said 31,089 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 14,407 tests awaiting results. A total of 12,113,837 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Monday was 5.4 per cent, which is the highest test positivity since late January, that is up from Sunday at 3.7 per cent, and up from last week at 3.8 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 1,699 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 31,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 500 new cases in Toronto, 318 in Peel 155 in York Region and 114 in Hamilton. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 1,553,040 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 22, 2021

Ontario reported 813 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 53 from the previous day) with 298 patients in intensive care units (down by seven) and 186 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, the provincial government reported administering 1,553,040 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 31,335 in the last day. There are 299,297 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

— More to come.

