More than 200 patrons at Oakville restaurant possibly exposed to COVID-19 variant

Halton Region Public Health has issued a COVID-19 variant of concern warning for anyone who attended a restaurant in Oakville, Ont.

In a statement on Friday, Public Health said patrons who went to Oliver’s Steakhouse restaurant on Lakeshore Road East, west of Trafalgar Road, between March 8 and March 13 may have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant of concern.

A spokesperson said the local public health unit had not received a complete list of patrons but estimates that more than 200 patrons could have been exposed.

Halton Region Public Health also said it is aware of five cases among staff.

The exact variant of concern was not revealed.

Officials asked anyone who went to the restaurant during the noted time period to isolate for 14 days from the time of their visit and to get a COVID-19 test.

“While Public Health is attempting to call these patrons, this effort may take some time,” the statement said.

“Patrons can call 311 for more information.”

