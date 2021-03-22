Central Memorial High School will begin online classes Monday due to a large COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

All students at Central Memorial High School in Calgary are going back to online learning starting Monday.

The school has been placed on outbreak status (10+ cases) due to a significant number of COVID-19 cases in a short time frame.

Online learning will continue until this Friday.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Sunday, Principal Gord Baldwin wrote, “All students will return to in-person classes after Spring Break on April 6.”

Baldwin also said, “The school has completed the process of contacting each family affected by the positive cases, and AHS will be following up only with those individuals.”

