Saskatchewan adds one more COVID-19 death, 29 patients in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials reported an additional COVID-19 related death on Sunday.

The resident was in the 80-plus age category and the death was reported in the Regina zone.

There are now 139 people in hospital, 29 of whom are receiving intensive care. Of the patients in ICU, 10 are in Saskatoon, 16 are in Regina and two are in central east and one is in south central.

The province is also adding 178 novel coronavirus infections on Sunday. Regina accounts for 105 of the new cases.

Across the province, 2,709 COVID-19 tests were completed on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 146, or 11.9 per 100,000.

Nearly 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday in Saskatchewan.

A damaged thermal shipper means Saskatchewan will receive 5,850 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than expected this week. A total of 30,420 Pfizer doses are expected to be delivered in the coming days.

Government officials are reviewing distribution plans in an effort to minimize any impact.

Regina administered the highest amount of doses on Saturday with 3,118 shots given. The drive-thru immunization clinic accounts for 1,879 of those doses.

Currently, anyone 59 years old or older can access the drive-thru immunization clinic on the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL) grounds.

Residents who attend the drive-thru clinic and had a previously booked appointment elsewhere are asked to cancel their appointment online or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The drive-thru clinic is open daily from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Vaccinations are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

1:52 Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina