Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 vaccine now available for individuals aged 60+ at Regina drive-thru clinic

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 3:09 pm
Effective immediately, those aged 60 or older can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina.
Effective immediately, those aged 60 or older can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina. Derek Putz / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced on Saturday that effective immediately the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone aged 60 or older at the Regina drive-thru immunization clinic.

The drive-thru is located on the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL) grounds and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Read more: Overview of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

Vaccinations are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The SHA had previously announced that they were adopting the national guidelines that allow those over 65 years of age to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Wait times and current eligibility for the drive-thru can be found on the SHA website.

Story continues below advertisement

To enter the drive-thru, enter the grounds from the Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue entrance and follow the green signs for vaccinations.

Read more: A look at how much the government spends on tracking, studying viruses like COVID-19

Individuals are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt and must bring their health card.

Individuals who are vaccinated at the drive-thru clinic but had a previously booked appointment are asked to cancel their appointment online or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. ​

Click to play video: 'Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina' Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina
Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCOVID-19 saskatchewanAstraZenecaCOVID-19 vaccine SaskatchewanRegina drive thru COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers