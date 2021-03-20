COVID-19 vaccine now available for individuals aged 60+ at Regina drive-thru clinic

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced on Saturday that effective immediately the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone aged 60 or older at the Regina drive-thru immunization clinic.

The drive-thru is located on the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL) grounds and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Vaccinations are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The SHA had previously announced that they were adopting the national guidelines that allow those over 65 years of age to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Wait times and current eligibility for the drive-thru can be found on the SHA website.

To enter the drive-thru, enter the grounds from the Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue entrance and follow the green signs for vaccinations.

Individuals are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt and must bring their health card.

Individuals who are vaccinated at the drive-thru clinic but had a previously booked appointment are asked to cancel their appointment online or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. ​

