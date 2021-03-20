Police say suspect in assault of Vancouver woman is person of interest in stalking case

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they have identified a person of interest in the case of a woman who was followed by a strange man this week.

Police say a 33-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after assaulting a woman in Downtown Vancouver.

“From this investigation, officers have identified a person of interest in the stalking case,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.

Vancouver police say others have come forward after woman reports being followed

Police say Friday’s incident occurred in the Robson and Thurlow area, and confirmed the man in custody is a person of interest in the other file.

It comes after a Vancouver woman reported being followed closely for more than half an hour in the area of Keefer and Columbia streets on Wednesday evening.

Jamie Coutts recorded a portion of the incident on her phone, and the man only stopped following her when she sat down with a group of strangers at a skateboard park under the Dunsmuir Viaduct.

On Friday, police said that more people had come forward to report similar incidents after Coutts went public.

Visintin said the man arrested Friday was from Vancouver and remains in jail, adding the “stalking file is ongoing.”

Police are recommending he be charged with assault.