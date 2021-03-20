Health Canada recalls children’s jewellery over lead, cadmium levels

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is recalling children’s jewellery made by Baluchon Accessoires after it was found to contain more lead and cadmuim than permitted.

In a recall notice issued on Friday, the agency said the company’s junior girls’ necklaces with button and bird charm pendants and matching bracelets are being recalled because they were found to contain lead and cadmium “in excess of allowable limits.”

The affected products have style numbers of 1236 and 1236-b.

This recall involves the Junior girls’ necklaces with button and bird charm pendants (style: 1236) and the bracelets to match the necklaces (style 1236-b). Health Canada / Provided

“Lead and cadmium are highly toxic, especially to children,” the notice reads. “A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead and cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma, as well as effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system.”

Health Canada said in extreme cases “there have been deaths.”

According to Health Canada, 719 units of the recalled products were sold in Canada between February 2015 and January 2021.

However, as of March 5, the company said it had received no reports of incidents or injuries in the country.

Anyone who has one of the pieces of recalled jewellery should take it away from children and contact Baluchon Accessoires for an exchange, Health Canada said.