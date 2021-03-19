Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 3:15 pm
Kingston police are looking for a person allegedly responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in the city's west end.
Kingston police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

Police say they were called to Days Road near Hyde Street in Kingston’s west end Thursday night. There, police say they found a 67-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the woman died from her injuries.

According to a police news release, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the area and did not offer any assistance to the woman before her death.

Read more: Man arrested following hit-and-run in Kingston, Ont.: Police

According to investigators, the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident was a Nissan Rogue, possibly between 2007 and 2015, which might have damage to the front passenger wheel area.

Police had the area blocked off until 1 a.m. Friday for the investigation, but it has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their criminal investigations unit at 613-549-4660. Investigators are specifically looking for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been driving in the area of Days Road, Front Road and Bath Road at the time of the collision.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

