Crime

Man arrested following hit-and-run in Kingston, Ont.: Police

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 9:12 am
Click to play video 'Man arrested following hit-and-run in Kingston, Ont.: Police' Man arrested following hit-and-run in Kingston, Ont.: Police
Kingston, Ont., police arrest the man connected to a hit-and-run in the city's north end.

A hit-and-run took place in the north end of Kingston, Ont., on Saturday night, leaving one man in critical condition and his dog dead, according to police.

At around 7:00 p.m., Steven Joseph Thibeault, 56, was walking his dog on Montreal St. near Hickson Avenue when a vehicle left the road, killing the dog and leaving Thibeault with serious injuries, said police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was later found at a home less than a kilometre away.
Dominic Owens
Dominic Owens

Neighbours report police arriving at 525 Rideau Street at around 9:00 p.m.

“They were all dressed in their swat gear and they went up to the door and banged on the door and there was no answer,” said Valerie Gray, who lives next door.

Tweet This

Police confirmed that they did attend that Rideau St. address at 9:00 p.m. and remained in the area to secure the perimeter.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Jeffrey Gumersell, 34, and brought him into custody.
Global News
Valerie Gray

 

As for Thibeault, police say he remains in the intensive care unit at Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

