Adults 75+ can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka

Adults who are age 75 and older in Simcoe County and Muskoka can pre-register now and throughout the weekend for a COVID-19 vaccine using the local health unit’s website.

Starting Monday, those who are age 75 and older will also be able to book their coronavirus immunization appointment directly using Ontario’s provincial booking system.

The age group that’s next line includes those born in 1946 or earlier. They will join high priority front-line health-care workers, essential caregivers of residents in long-term care and retirement homes, all Indigenous adults and their household members, and adult recipients of chronic home care as those who are eligible to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the local health unit, once someone pre-registers for a vaccine, they will be placed in the queue to receive a vaccine appointment.

They will then be sent an email invite from the province with a code to book their appointment on the provincial booking system. At that time, both first and second dose appointments will be provided.

Those who received their first COVID-19 immunization appointment before March 10 are reminded that their second dose appointment has been cancelled and will be rebooked later.

Second doses are now being given 16 weeks after the first dose, as recommended by Canada’s National Advisory Committee for Immunization. This allows Ontario to maximize the number of people who can receive the protection provided by the first dose.

More information about how to book a second dose appointment will be shared in early May.

There have been more than 62,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Simcoe Muskoka.

