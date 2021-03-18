Menu

Health

Doug Ford says he is open to loosening some dining, gym rules in Toronto and Peel Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2021 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown' COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday said that he was in favour of potential changes to the province’s framework to allow cities currently in the Grey-Lockdown level, such as Toronto and Peel, to alter some of the restrictions under the framework while still allowing them to stay in lockdown.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says he is open to loosening restrictions in two Ontario hotspots to allow outdoor restaurant dining and fitness.

Ford says he would approve changes to the province’s pandemic framework to adjust restrictions for Toronto and Peel Region if Ontario’s top doctor felt the move was safe.

The medical officers of health in both hotspots said yesterday that they wanted their communities to remain in the strictest “grey lockdown” category of the pandemic framework but with the rules adjusted to allow outdoor dining and fitness.

Read more: Toronto, Peel Region in talks with province to possibly allow patios to open under COVID-19 lockdown

The “grey” category allows retailers to open with restrictions but bans indoor restaurant dining, gyms and personal care services.

Toronto’s top doctor said she expects the province will announce its decision on the modification request on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government announced it will tighten pandemic restrictions for Ottawa on Friday.

The city will move to the second-strictest “red” level of the province’s colour-coded pandemic framework.

Click to play video: '‘God bless America’: Ford thanks Biden amid reports U.S. sending 1.5 million vaccines to Canada' ‘God bless America’: Ford thanks Biden amid reports U.S. sending 1.5 million vaccines to Canada
© 2021 The Canadian Press
