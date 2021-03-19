Woodstock police investigate threat reported at Huron Park high school

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police say they will have an increased presence at Huron Park Secondary School on Friday after reports of threats.

Police responded to reports of a threat to the school on Clarke Road at around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Woodstock police, along with the London Police Service canine unit, searched and cleared the building.

Officials say there will be a police presence at the school Friday as police investigate.

