Crime

Woodstock police investigate threat reported at Huron Park high school

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 19, 2021 7:41 am
Woodstock Police cruiser.
Woodstock Police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Woodstock police say they will have an increased presence at Huron Park Secondary School on Friday after reports of threats.

Police responded to reports of a threat to the school on Clarke Road at around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Woodstock police, along with the London Police Service canine unit, searched and cleared the building.

Officials say there will be a police presence at the school Friday as police investigate.

PoliceLondonSchoolLondon PoliceHigh SchoolWoodstockThreatWoodstock police

