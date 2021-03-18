COVID-19: 7 new cases, outbreak lifted at Haliburton long-term care, CrossFit Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were lifted and seven new cases were reported Thursday by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

An outbreak at Highland Wood long-term care home in Haliburton was declared Tuesday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

However, according to Haliburton Highland Health Services, after a second test was administered, the staff members tested negative, prompting the health unit to lift the outbreak declaration on Thursday.

In addition, the outbreak declared on March 5 at CrossFit Lindsay in Lindsay (12 cases total) was also removed from the health unit’s list of active outbreaks, leaving Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden (declared March 12, one staff member) and St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg (declared Tuesday, second case).

On Thursday, the health unit also reported 36 active cases of COVID-19 (down from 39 on Wednesday) which includes two new cases in Haliburton County, four in the city of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County.

Case data for March 18, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

The number of variant cases is at 34, which is one less than was reported 24 hours earlier.

Of the health unit’s 1,095 confirmed COVID cases since the pandemic was declared, 1,004 are now resolved — which is approximately 92 per cent.

Other data:

Death toll: Unchanged at 68 (55 in the Kawarthas, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized: Remain at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital reports one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Thursday.

367 high-risk contacts reported Thursday, up from 289 reported on Thursday.

