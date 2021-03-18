COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown
Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday said that he was in favour of potential changes to the province’s framework to allow cities currently in the Grey-Lockdown level, such as Toronto and Peel, to alter some of the restrictions under the framework while still allowing them to stay in lockdown. He said he would, however, leave it to the city’s medical officers and mayors to make the decision how to proceed.