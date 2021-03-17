Georgia shootings shock Asian Montrealers

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people, many of them women of Asian descent, were killed in shootings at spas in the U.S. state of Georgia Tuesday evening. The tragedy has shocked people of Asian descent, including Montrealers such as Julie Tran.

“As an Asian woman, I think I took it more personally because it could have been a member of my family,” Tran told Global News.

Tran is also part of a group helping Asian Montrealers deal with racism in Quebec. She says she’s seen a rise in hate crimes and incidents towards people of Asian descent over the past year.

“Just last week, someone got sprayed with pepper spray,” Tran said. “I think it makes people really scared but also frustrated because it gives a message that people don’t really care about how we feel.”

According to Montreal police (SPVM), hate crimes and incidents against people of Asian descent went up fivefold last year.

Thirty hate crimes and incidents were recorded in 2020, compared to six in 2019.

“The community is really frustrated because the government doesn’t really do something to help us,” Tran said, adding that she hears of cases that don’t go reported through her group.

Last June, the City of Montreal adopted a motion introduced by city councillor Marvin Rotrand to “denounce acts of hatred, discrimination and violence directed against Montrealers of various Asian origins.”

“We’re still waiting for tangible measures,” said Fo Niemi, executive director for the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

Niemi says having a fully staffed hate crimes unit, adding more members of racialized communities to the force as well as race-based data collection and outreach work can help.

“More importantly, the Montreal police through the hate crimes unit should work closely with the prosecution office, the Crown, to ensure that these crimes, when they occur, are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law because the law prescribes and hence sentencing,” Niemi said.

Police say they are recruiting more members of racialized communities and considering collecting race-based data. They say they are in touch with the community.

“Yesterday actually, we had a very good meeting with a group of citizens, it was just for an exchange and to hear these people’s concerns,” said Insp. Marie-Claude Dandenault, who is with Montreal police’s prevention division. “What we really wanted to know is how we can help and how we can get them to come in and tell us about these incidents happening.”

Dandenault says police have also given out pamphlets and posters in several Asian languages. She wants to encourage people to report hate crimes, crucial in order to prevent other incidents.

“We need to know, exactly for that reason. To make sure we’re monitoring and if ever we were to see something arise we want to get it as fast as we can.”

Dandenault said there is so far nothing indicating Montreal could see an incident similar to the one in Atlanta.

“Maybe it might not happen, but it can happen, and it’s something we need to prevent,” Tran said.