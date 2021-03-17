Several impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough and Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Peterborough area made several impaired driving arrests over the past several days.

In the city, the Peterborough Police Service made an arrest while conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Saturday night in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Wallis Drive.

Police say around 9 p.m. a vehicle was approaching the checkpoint slowly but failed to stop when directed by an officer. It finally came to a stop at the request of a third officer.

A roadside breath test determined the driver was impaired, police said.

Jesus Gomez-Lopez, 62, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.

City police say during the RIDE check, officers checked more than 800 vehicles and administered 12 roadside breath tests.

Peterborough County

On Monday, Peterborough County OPP made two impaired driving arrests.

The first occurred around 1:30 p.m. after officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch on Tate’s Bay Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

The uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs, OPP say.

Aleisha Akey, 65, of Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and careless driving.

She was released is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 20.

The second incident occurred just before midnight after OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of the city. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Burt Gordon, 42, Asphodel-Norwood Township, Ontario was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on April 27 to answer to the charges.