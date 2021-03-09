Menu

Canada

Halifax police charge man with impaired driving after blocking traffic with lawn tractor

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 8:10 am
Photo of tractor provided by police.
Photo of tractor provided by police. RCMP

A 55-year-old man from Eastern Passage is facing a charge of impaired driving after the RCMP say he rode a lawn tractor and blocked traffic with the vehicle.

Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop on two men riding a lawn tractor on Cow Bay Road in the Halifax suburb of Eastern Passage on the afternoon of March 6.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Health issues warning after two Halifax-area drug overdoses

“The slow-moving lawn tractor had been obstructing traffic and forcing traffic to significantly slow down,” the RCMP said in a release.

The driver was arrested without incident for impaired driving and provided samples of his breath, which were over the legal limit, police say.

The unnamed man was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on March 31.

