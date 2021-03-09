Halifax police charge man with impaired driving after blocking traffic with lawn tractor

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old man from Eastern Passage is facing a charge of impaired driving after the RCMP say he rode a lawn tractor and blocked traffic with the vehicle.

Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop on two men riding a lawn tractor on Cow Bay Road in the Halifax suburb of Eastern Passage on the afternoon of March 6.

“The slow-moving lawn tractor had been obstructing traffic and forcing traffic to significantly slow down,” the RCMP said in a release.

The driver was arrested without incident for impaired driving and provided samples of his breath, which were over the legal limit, police say.

The unnamed man was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on March 31.

