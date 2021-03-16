Guelph reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 68

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting just three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count to 2,833.

Active cases have fallen by five from the previous day to 68 cases, with another eight people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Resolved cases in Guelph have now reached 2,728 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has remained unchanged since Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health reported 24 cases per 100,000, which puts the region in the yellow level of the province’s response framework.

There are also two cases being treated in an intensive care unit somewhere in WDG Public Health’s jurisdiction, but it’s not known at which hospitals they are being treated.

Wellington County

No new cases were reported in Wellington County on Tuesday as its case count remained at 1,007.

The number of active cases fell by two from the previous day to 19 with two more people recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county reached 956.

Wellington County’s death toll of 34 has remained unchanged since March 11.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

But only a total of four staff members in those facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are no active outbreaks among any schools in the area and only two active outbreaks among workplaces.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 28,041 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 894 more vaccinations than what was the previous day.

Public health reported that 8.4 per cent of the eligible population has received a vaccine as it works towards a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

