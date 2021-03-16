COVID-19: Death reported in outbreak at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough has claimed the life of a resident, the region’s health unit reported Tuesday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, the man, who was a resident in the west-end student residence, was hospitalized in Toronto last week after being diagnosed with a COVID-19 variant of concern. He died on Monday.

The outbreak was declared on Feb. 20 and was linked to large “social gatherings” at the private residence on Wilfred Drive, which primarily serves Fleming College and Trent University students. As of Tuesday, there are 59 cases linked to the outbreak, all of which have screened positive for a variant of concern, the health unit reports.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak at Trent University’s Champlain College student residence is linked to the Severn Court outbreak, the health unit has previously reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“To date most cases have been resolved, and there are only five active cases that remain linked to the outbreak,” the health unit stated. “The number of high-risk contacts linked to the outbreak has declined considerably, indicating that the outbreak is stabilizing.”

The death is the health unit’s 10th and youngest victim since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. The last death reported in the region was in early February.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family, and know that this is a painful tragedy for our entire community,” stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health. “As the youngest person to die locally from COVID-19, it reminds us how serious this pandemic is, that youth are not immune from its worst outcomes, and that we all have a role to play in ending it to prevent future tragedies.”

Salvaterra acknowledged the “high levels of outrage” many in the community are experiencing with regard to the outbreak, and encouraged residents to speak with those they know or seek professional supports and limit time on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“The need to express our feelings is very real, however I think engaging in forums like social media is not as healthy as talking with someone who you can truly relate to,” she said.

Fleming College closed all its in-person classes on March 1 for 14 days. Classes resumed on Monday. Students living in the Severn Court complex currently under the Section 22 stay-at-home order from health unit are not allowed to return to face-to-face classes or placements until that order is lifted by the health unit.