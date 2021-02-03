Menu

Health

COVID-19: 9th death, 7 new cases in Peterborough area, outbreak ends at Lakefield retirement home

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Public Health reports ??? active cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 3, 2021.
Peterborough Public Health reports ??? active cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 3, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health reports a ninth death, seven new cases of COVID-19  and an outbreak over at a retirement home on Wednesday.

Details on the death were not immediately available.

On Wednesday at 4:27 p.m., the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reports 554 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared — up from 547 reported on Tuesday.

Read more: Peterborough Public Health updates city council on COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Of the 554 cases, 509 are resolved (92.5 per cent) — putting the number of active cases to 36 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Click to play video '2nd shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Peterborough by week’s end' 2nd shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Peterborough by week’s end
2nd shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Peterborough by week’s end

Also on Wednesday, the health unit reports the outbreak declared at Regency of Lakefield retirement home in Lakefield on Jan. 17 is over.

Outbreaks remain active at the following locations:

  • Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case.
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).
Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction. The health unit reports 105 of the 554 cases have been linked to outbreaks.

Case data for Feb. 3, 2021.
Case data for Feb. 3, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Wednesday that there are currently four patients with COVID-19 at the hospital — down from seven reported Tuesday. There have been 12 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives.

The health unit reports a new hospitalized case — now sitting at 24. Since the pandemic’s beginnings,  there have been three cases that required the intensive care unit at PRHC.

There are currently 67 close contacts for the health unit, down from 71 reported on Tuesday.

Of the nine deaths, three were linked to an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November 2020.

The health unit reports more than 41,700 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

CoronavirusCOVID-19OutbreakPeterborough Public HealthPRHCPeterborough Regional Health Centrehow many cases in Peterborough?Peterborough COVID
