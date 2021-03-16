Boy, 12, arrested after weapon incident prompts lockdown at Quinte West school: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old boy faces weapon-related charges following an incident at a Quinte West school on Monday afternoon.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 1:30 p.m. officers were called to a school following a report of a youth who threatened another student with an “edged weapon.”

Police say the youth ran away when confronted by staff, prompting the school to be placed under lockdown. OPP did not identify the school.

Staff eventually found the boy and secured him in an office until officers arrived, OPP said Tuesday.

The youth was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville in April.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the boy cannot be released.