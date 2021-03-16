Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

12 people test positive for COVID-19 at Upper Canada College in Toronto

Toronto Public Health tells Global News 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus since Feb. 25 at Upper Canada College located near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

“The majority of people who tested positive have had close contact with someone in a community or household setting,” the local public health unit said.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Public Health said it has recommended that the whole school be tested and that the school has decided to voluntarily close for in-person classes until test results are completed.

More than 20,000 people aged 60-64 got AstraZeneca vaccine at Toronto pharmacies

Toronto Public Health said as of Monday morning, 20,517 people between the ages of 60 and 64 were inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot at participating pharmacies across Toronto.

Starting on Wednesday, residents born in 1941 and earlier can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at three city-run mass immunization clinics — Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre and Scarborough Town Centre. Appointments must be made online or by phone through the provincial website.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,074 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

313 were in Toronto

199 were in Peel Region

101 were in York Region

27 were in Durham Region

27 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,074 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,074 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 320,448.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,173 as 11 more deaths were recorded.

The government said 28,526 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which is the fewest number of tests in the last three weeks. Resolved cases increased by 1,085 from the previous day.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the provincial government reported administering 1,243,132 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 51,579 in the last day. There are 288,918 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,752 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of two since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 80 current outbreaks in homes, which is a up down by seven from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 43 active cases among long-term care residents and 138 active cases among staff — up by one and up by eight, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 10,421 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 367 more cases in the last three days — 301 student cases and 66 staff cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 893 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-seven schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,048 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 48 (31 new child cases and 17 staff cases). Out of 5,273 child care centres in Ontario, 205 currently have cases and 56 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.