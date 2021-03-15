B.C. recently allowed for outdoor gatherings up to 10 people. Do bar and restaurant patios apply?

Send this page to someone via email

Now that outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are being allowed in B.C., bars and restaurants are reporting that large groups of people are showing up and expecting to be seated at a patio.

Yellow Dog Brewing in Port Moody recently posted on Facebook that it has “noticed an increase in aggressive behaviour towards our staff surrounding COVID protocols.”

“It’s completely offside to be yelling at staff members because you disagree with public health protocols,” Jeff Guignard from B.C.’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees said.

3:10 Why are social gathering restrictions changing as COVID-19 numbers creep up in B.C.? Why are social gathering restrictions changing as COVID-19 numbers creep up in B.C.?

“Some patrons come in and try and tell us or our staff or our owners that they’re allowed to gather outside on the patio.”

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. recently eased COVID-19 restrictions to allow up to 10 people to gather as a group outdoors, but that rule doesn’t include visiting a restaurant or bar patio. Current guidelines state people should only be dining at restaurants with their household six.

“The same restrictions are in place in bars and restaurants and pubs,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday. “So yes, outdoor patios but the maximum is six.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The post from the Yellow Dog Brewing asked patrons to review its tasting room policies, which includes a limit of six people per party, that tables and chairs should not be moved and customers should not leave their seats to chat with another group.

1:50 B.C. government makes wholesale liquor pricing access permanent for bars and restaurants B.C. government makes wholesale liquor pricing access permanent for bars and restaurants – Feb 23, 2021

“We are getting a little tired of having to babysit adults who should know better,” Guignard said.

Story continues below advertisement

While restrictions remain in place for bars, breweries and restaurants, some Metro Vancouver cities like Port Coquitlam have allowed legal public drinking in certain neighbourhood parks.

Guignard said the difference between public parks and patios is hard for some business owners to swallow.

“I don’t know why ultimately you’re allowed to gather 10 people outside in a park somewhere but not allowed to have 10 people on a patio, but those are the rules right now,” Guignard said.