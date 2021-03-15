Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 vaccination roll out picks up pace as seniors begin getting shots' B.C. COVID-19 vaccination roll out picks up pace as seniors begin getting shots
Vaccination clinics across the province are picking up pace today with thousands of British Columbians rolling up their sleeves. As Andrea Macpherson tells us, thousands of shots are being administered to eligible seniors starting Monday.

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are set to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m., which will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The press conference comes as mass COVID-19 vaccinations for the general population in B.C. are now officially underway.

Read more: A look at one of B.C.’s drive-thru vaccination clinics as program gets underway Monday

The province also announced that British Columbians aged 80 to 84 can start booking their vaccination appointments this week, one week earlier than expected.

Read more: Why is B.C. on its 1st age group when Alberta is opening vaccination to anyone 65+?

On Friday, the province reported 648 new COVID-19 cases — the highest daily number in more than two months, and the second-highest daily tally of 2021.

The province also reported no COVID-19 fatalities for the first time since Nov. 5.

— With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little

