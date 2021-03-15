B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are set to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m., which will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The press conference comes as mass COVID-19 vaccinations for the general population in B.C. are now officially underway.

The province also announced that British Columbians aged 80 to 84 can start booking their vaccination appointments this week, one week earlier than expected.

On Friday, the province reported 648 new COVID-19 cases — the highest daily number in more than two months, and the second-highest daily tally of 2021.

The province also reported no COVID-19 fatalities for the first time since Nov. 5.

— With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little