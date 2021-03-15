A look at one of B.C.’s drive-thru vaccination clinics as program gets underway Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Mass COVID-19 vaccinations for the general population in B.C. are now officially underway.

Hundreds of clinics opened across the province and thousands of eligible seniors are rolling up their sleeves.

A drive and walk-through site in Langley started allowing vehicles in just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Vehicles were sorted into different lanes with seniors eventually directed into designated tents where health-care teams waited to administer the vaccine.

The whole process of getting vaccinated and monitored for any reaction took about 15 minutes, Global News observed.

The focus right now is on Indigenous seniors over 65 and people turning 85 this year or older as the age-based rollout plan continues.

Very first vehicles pulling in at the drive thru vaccination clinic on the Langley Bypass this AM waiting for COVID-19 vaccine. Cars were allowed to enter the site just before 8:40AM. @GlobalBC @BC1 pic.twitter.com/NS6nAHErU4 — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) March 15, 2021

Fraser Health remains the only health authority that has set up an online booking system for the general public.

The hope is that every eligible adult in B.C. will receive their first dose of the vaccine by July.

Those scheduled for an appointment are asked to bring their ID and only show up for their appointed time slot to allow for social distancing. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to only bring one person with them.

— with files from Andrea Macpherson