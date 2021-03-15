Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

A look at one of B.C.’s drive-thru vaccination clinics as program gets underway Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 3:47 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. COVID-19 vaccination roll out picks up pace as seniors begin getting shots' B.C. COVID-19 vaccination roll out picks up pace as seniors begin getting shots
Vaccination clinics across the province are picking up pace today with thousands of British Columbians rolling up their sleeves. As Andrea Macpherson tells us, thousands of shots are being administered to eligible seniors starting Monday.

Mass COVID-19 vaccinations for the general population in B.C. are now officially underway.

Hundreds of clinics opened across the province and thousands of eligible seniors are rolling up their sleeves.

A drive and walk-through site in Langley started allowing vehicles in just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Read more: British Columbia to begin largest mass vaccination in provincial history on Monday

Vehicles were sorted into different lanes with seniors eventually directed into designated tents where health-care teams waited to administer the vaccine.

The whole process of getting vaccinated and monitored for any reaction took about 15 minutes, Global News observed.

The focus right now is on Indigenous seniors over 65 and people turning 85 this year or older as the age-based rollout plan continues.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. set to begin largest mass vaccination in provincial history' B.C. set to begin largest mass vaccination in provincial history
B.C. set to begin largest mass vaccination in provincial history

 

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fraser Health remains the only health authority that has set up an online booking system for the general public.

Story continues below advertisement

The hope is that every eligible adult in B.C. will receive their first dose of the vaccine by July.

Those scheduled for an appointment are asked to bring their ID and only show up for their appointed time slot to allow for social distancing. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to only bring one person with them.

— with files from Andrea Macpherson

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDcovid-19 bcBC COVID-19BC vaccine clinic LangleyBC vaccine clinicsDrive-thru vaccine clinicVaccine clinic drive-thru

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers