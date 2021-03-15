Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Moderna begins testing new COVID-19 vaccine that can be stored in refrigerators

By Manojna Maddipatla and Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Posted March 15, 2021 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'A Canadian biologist’s role in founding Moderna' A Canadian biologist’s role in founding Moderna
WATCH: A Canadian biologist’s role in founding Moderna – Feb 26, 2021

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first participant in an early-stage study of a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could potentially be stored and shipped in refrigerators instead of freezers.

The company said its new candidate could make it easier for distribution, especially in developing countries where supply chain issues could hamper vaccination drives.

The early-stage study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of the next-generation vaccine, designated as mRNA-1283, at three dose levels, and will be given to healthy adults either as a single dose or in two doses 28 days apart, the company said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 variants

Moderna also plans to evaluate the new vaccine, mRNA-1283, as a potential booster shot in future studies.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates targeting the variant, known as B.1.351, that first emerged in South Africa.

The booster vaccine candidates, designated mRNA-1273.351, will be tested in a trial of both a variant-specific shot and a multivalent shot, according to the company’s announcement.

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19Coronavirusmodernamoderna vaccineModerna testing new vaccineModerna testing new vaccine that can be stored in a fridgeModerna vaccine refrigeratedModerna vaccine storage

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers