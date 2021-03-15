Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

120 new coronavirus, 80 variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, total surpasses 7,000

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 6:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario could be ‘going into’ third wave of COVID-19: Williams' Ontario could be ‘going into’ third wave of COVID-19: Williams
WATCH: Following a declaration from the Ontario Hospital Association that the province is in a third wave, the chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams agreed Ontario could be “going into” a third wave of the virus. However, he said what that wave looks like is still to be determined.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 120 new coronavirus cases and 80 new COVID-19 variant cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 7,001, 831 of which are variant cases.

Fifty-seven of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 16 are in New Tecumseth, 15 are in Innisfil and 14 are in Bradford.

Read more: Ontario Hospital Association declares 3rd COVID-19 wave, cites sharp rise in variant cases

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Lake of Bays, Midland, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Forty-five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 20 are community-acquired and 11 are outbreak-related. All of the rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, there were 306 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 55,927. This includes 15,830 people who have received both necessary vaccine doses.

Of the region’s 7,001 COVID-19 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,344 — have recovered, while 22 people are in hospital.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,268 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

There are currently 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at five workplace, four educational settings and three institutional settings.

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,268 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 319,374, including 7,162 deaths.

Click to play video: '30K COVID-19 vaccine bookings through portal by mid-Monday, says Ontario’s top doctor' 30K COVID-19 vaccine bookings through portal by mid-Monday, says Ontario’s top doctor
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusSimcoe County coronavirus

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers