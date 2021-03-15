120 new coronavirus, 80 variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, total surpasses 7,000

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 120 new coronavirus cases and 80 new COVID-19 variant cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 7,001, 831 of which are variant cases.

Fifty-seven of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 16 are in New Tecumseth, 15 are in Innisfil and 14 are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Lake of Bays, Midland, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Forty-five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 20 are community-acquired and 11 are outbreak-related. All of the rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

On Sunday, there were 306 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 55,927. This includes 15,830 people who have received both necessary vaccine doses.

Of the region’s 7,001 COVID-19 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,344 — have recovered, while 22 people are in hospital.

There are currently 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at five workplace, four educational settings and three institutional settings.

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,268 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 319,374, including 7,162 deaths.