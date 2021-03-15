Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.
According to the province, the case is an individual in their 50s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). The case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,471. Since Sunday, two cases have recovered for a total of 1,404 recoveries.
The province said there have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 36. One patient is hospitalized.
New Brunswick also reminded people that currently only those who are 85 may contact a pharmacist to set up an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A family member or caretaker may also book an appointment on their behalf.
According to the province, appointments are being scheduled at nearly every pharmacy in the province, with the first vaccinations starting Wednesday, March 17.
First-dose clinics for residents of all long-term care homes are scheduled to be completed this week.
The province said that to date, 11,259 residents of a licensed long-term care home have received a vaccine, including 4,709 individuals aged 85 and over who live in a long-term care home.
Clinics are also expected to be completed this week for First Nations community members aged 16 and over.
Vaccination clinics to immunize health-care workers are ongoing. To date, 19,881 health-care workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.View link »
