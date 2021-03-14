N.B. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, potential exposure on Air Canada flight to Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 37.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 19 and under. This case is travel-related.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 30 – 39. This case is travel-related.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are under investigation and are an individual 50-59 and two people 60 – 69.

Meanwhile, New Brunswickers aged 85 and older are reminded they can now contact a pharmacist to set up an appointment to receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Appointments are being scheduled at nearly every pharmacy in the province, with the first vaccinations starting Wednesday, March 17,” the province notes.

Appointments are necessary and can be booked by the individual, family member, or caregiver.

As well, the province is identifying two possible exposures on Air Canada flights. Public Health says there is a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on March 10 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 414 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 2:10 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:10 p.m.