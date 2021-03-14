Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.B. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, potential exposure on Air Canada flight to Moncton

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 14, 2021 2:51 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. pharmacists and seniors eager to see COVID-19 vaccine rollout expand' N.B. pharmacists and seniors eager to see COVID-19 vaccine rollout expand
New Brunswick pharmacists and seniors are eager to see the vaccine distribution program expand. Thursday, the province announced pharmacists would start administering vaccines as early as next week. And as Callum Smith reports, there's many who are eager to roll up their sleeves.

New Brunswick is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 37.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 19 and under. This case is travel-related.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 30 – 39. This case is travel-related.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are under investigation and are an individual 50-59 and two people 60 – 69.

Read more: ‘A gargantuan task:’ New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health on a year of fighting COVID-19

Meanwhile, New Brunswickers aged 85 and older are reminded they can now contact a pharmacist to set up an appointment to receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Appointments are being scheduled at nearly every pharmacy in the province, with the first vaccinations starting Wednesday, March 17,” the province notes.

Appointments are necessary and can be booked by the individual, family member, or caregiver.

As well, the province is identifying two possible exposures on Air Canada flights. Public Health says there is a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on March 10 while on the following flights:

  • Air Canada Flight 414 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 2:10 p.m.
  • Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:10 p.m.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDVaccineNew Brunswick COVID-19VaccinationCOVID NB

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers