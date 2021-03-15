Menu

Canada

Man killed in rollover on Highway 16 near Paynton, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 1:41 pm
A 32-year-old man from Craven was killed in a rollover Sunday morning on Highway 16 near Paynton, Sask.
A 32-year-old man from Craven was killed in a rollover Sunday morning on Highway 16 near Paynton, Sask. File / Global News

One person is dead and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover in western Saskatchewan.

RCMP said the rollover happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Highway 16 near Paynton.

A 32-year-old man from Craven was killed in the rollover. His family has been notified, but police have not released his name.

Two other people in the vehicle, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police did not provide an update on their conditions.

No other details have been released by the RCMP as they continue with their investigation.

Traffic in the area was restricted for over eight hours while a collision analyst investigated.

