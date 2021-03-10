Crash closes Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon

Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon is closed following a vehicle crash.
Saskatoon police said the closure is affecting both directions of travel Wednesday morning, including foot traffic.
The crash happened at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were taken to hospital, but police have not released the nature of their injuries.
Police said its collision analysts continue to investigate and expect the bridge to remain closed until at least 9 a.m.
Alternate routes into and out of the downtown core include the Sid Buckwold Bridge, the Traffic Bridge and University Bridge.
