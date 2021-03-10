Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Crash closes Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
A crash on Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon has closes traffic in both directions.
A crash on Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon has closes traffic in both directions. Phillip Bollman / Global News

Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon is closed following a vehicle crash.

Saskatoon police said the closure is affecting both directions of travel Wednesday morning, including foot traffic.

The crash happened at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were taken to hospital, but police have not released the nature of their injuries.

Read more: Regina police lay charges after vehicle crashes into Royal Saskatchewan Museum

Police said its collision analysts continue to investigate and expect the bridge to remain closed until at least 9 a.m.

Alternate routes into and out of the downtown core include the Sid Buckwold Bridge, the Traffic Bridge and University Bridge.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceCrashCollisionSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon NewsBroadway BridgeBroadway Bridge SaskatoonBroadway Bridge Crash

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers